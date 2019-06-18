TRNC government opens abandoned Varosha for settlement

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) government on Tuesday decided to open Varosha (Maraş), a city abandoned since 1974 near Famagusta (Gazimağosa), for settlement amid East Mediterranean tensions.

"The Council of Ministers will evaluate the conditions for action in Varosha, which is legally a military zone in the TRNC," the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said.

The TRNC government will coordinate its actions regarding Varosha with Ankara, sources told Demirören News Agency (DHA), adding that an expert team from the TRNC will visit Varosha to make a list of movable and immovable property in the city.