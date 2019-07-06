Survey: 71% of Germans fear far-right attacks, 60% fear Daesh

Germans fear violence from far-right terrorism more than possible Daesh attacks, a survey has found, revealing the extent of growing far-right violence in the country. A poll by DeutschlandTrend for the ARD public broadcaster showed 71% of Germans believed there is a significant danger of far-right attacks while, in comparison, only 60% believed there is a serious danger of possible Daesh attacks.

The latest assassination-style murder of a pro-migrant Christian Democrat politician, Walter Luebcke, by a far-right extremist has raised fears of growing neo-Nazi terrorism in the country. Luebcke's murder has revived a debate about whether Germany is doing enough to combat far-right groups, after the chance discovery in 2011 of a neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members murdered eight Turks, a Greek man and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007. The survey also found that some 66 percent any believe the state is too lenient when it comes to dealing with Nazis and far-right extremists.

With Germany facing a growing risk of violence from far-right extremists, a recent secret report has revealed that right-wing extremists are preparing for "a civil war scenario" by training to use firearms and explosives. Those people are collecting firearms and other supplies in preparation for "a civil war" or "a feared collapse of public order" in the country, according to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV). The number of right-wing extremists in Germany has reached 24,100, up 100 from last year, and the highest number in recent history, according to figures released by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in Berlin last week. The BfV, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, said in its annual report that the number of "violence-orientated right-wing extremists" had risen to a record 12,700. "Given the high affinity for carrying weapons in the far-right extremist spectrum, those numbers are extremely worrying," Seehofer said, presenting the report. "The risk of an attack is high."