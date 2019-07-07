Greece votes in first post-bailout general election

Greeks were voting Sunday in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts still struggling with a crippling nearly decade-long financial crisis.

The vote was called three months earlier than originally planned after left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, 44, suffered a stinging defeat in European and local elections in May and early June.

After nearly five years in power, Greece's longest-serving crisis premier — as well as the youngest in more than a century — is battling to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation. Opinion polls have suggested Greeks are set to defy the recent European trend of increasing support for populist parties, with conservative opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear favorite to win.

With polls predicting a clear victory for the New Democracy party, Tsipras called for supporters to mobilize, hoping for a turn around.

"Today we are fighting this battle from the first to the last minute. With optimism and determination. The ballots are empty and all possibilities are open," he tweeted Sunday.

While Mitsotakis is the clear favorite to win Sunday's vote, the number of smaller parties making it into parliament could determine whether he has enough seats in the 300-member body to form a government. He would need at least 151 to be able to govern without forming a coalition with another party.

Sunday's vote comes as the country gradually emerges from a brutal financial crisis that saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket, and Greece's economy slashed by a quarter. Greece was dependent for survival until last summer on international bailouts, and had to impose deep reforms, including massive spending cuts and tax hikes, to qualify for the rescue loans.

"I hope that from tomorrow we will be able to breathe with relief. To take a deep breath. If Mitsotakis will do what he promises," Athinodoros, a 48-year-old self-employed worker voting in the southern Athens' suburb of Nea Smyrni said.

Others were less optimistic.

"Unfortunately, there is no hope. There is no person who fights for the country, only for their glory," said 90-year-old voter Torkom Asatourgian as he cast his ballot in central Athens.

A number of smaller parties are vying to beat the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

Among them is a new Europe-wide anti-austerity party, MeRA25, founded by Tsipras' first finance minister, the controversial Yanis Varoufakis, who many blame for the dramatic failure of negotiations with Greece's creditors in the first few months of Tsipras' government. Varoufakis very narrowly missed making the 3% threshold in May's European elections.

Another is Kyriakos Velopoulos, a far-right populist TV pundit who is a new entry onto Greece's main political scene with his Greek Solution party. Velopoulos is widely known for his TV appearances, which he has used to sell what he claims are letters by Jesus Christ.

Greece's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, founded by neo-Nazi supporters more than three decades ago and which rose to be the third largest in parliament during the financial crisis, saw a major drop in support in the last European elections.