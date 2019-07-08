Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece's new PM, vows to end economic crisis

Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as Greece's new prime minister Monday, a day after his resounding win over left-wing Alexis Tsipras, who led the country through the tumultuous final years of its international bailouts.

Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority. Tsipras' Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, garnered 31.5%. The extremist right-wing Golden Dawn, Greece's third largest party during the height of the financial crisis, failed to make the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

Mitsotakis will have to move fast to deal with the myriad of problems still plaguing the economy. Europe's finance ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday and will be discussing Greece, which still has stringent fiscal targets to meet even though it no longer directly receives bailout loans.

"I assume the governance of the country with full awareness of the national responsibility," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech Sunday night. "I know of the difficulties that lie ahead for me and for my associates. But I draw strength from the strength of the people."

Greece's economy shrank by a quarter and poverty and unemployment levels soared during the country's nearly decade-long financial crisis. Although its finances are on the mend and the economy is expected to grow by 2.2% this year, it still has a long way to go to make up the economic output lost.

The country's debt stands at about 181% of annual GDP and Greece has pledged to continue producing large primary surpluses — the budget excluding debt servicing — of more than 3% of GDP for years to come.

Mitsotakis said Sunday he would stick to his campaign pledges of lowering taxes, attracting investments and cutting through red tape to make Greece more business-friendly.

"New Democracy's clear victory in Greece's parliamentary elections yesterday will be welcomed by investors," said economics consultancy Capital Economics in a research note. "But it will not be a game changer for the economy, not least because the government will still be constrained by its membership of the single currency and its 'surveillance' agreement with the EU."

That caution was evident in the performance of the main stock market in Athens, which was down 1.4% in midday trading Monday as investors booked profits generated during the recent rally that was largely based on expectations of a Mitsotakis victory.

Mitsotakis will also have to contend with pension increases and other benefits the outgoing government granted ahead of European elections in May — benefits which European creditors had warned could make Greece's fiscal targets hard to meet.

"Although Greece exited its third bailout in mid-2018, it is subject to 'enhanced surveillance' which bears a striking resemblance to a bail-out program," Capital Economics said. "For example, the government will get further relief on the cost of servicing its public debt only if it sticks to tight fiscal policy."

Mitsotakis is expected to name his cabinet later in the day. The ministers would then be sworn in on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis is the son of former prime minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians. His sister, Dora Bakoyannis is a former minister and Athens' first female mayor.

Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who passed away in 2017, and was in power from 1989 to 1992 had good relations with the then Turkish Prime Ministers Süleyman Demirel and Turgut Özal. After the 1967 Greek military Junta coup, he fled to Turkey and later France.

Compared to Tsipras, the new Prime Minister Mitsotakis is seen by the people as more serious, better educated and more conservative, as well as a lover of the ideals of the EU.

Mitsotakis studied political science and international relations at Stanford and Harvard, while in 2003 he received the "Global Leader of Tomorrow" title by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In addition to Greek, he speaks English, French and German; his wife, Mareva Grabowski, is of Polish descent and they have three children together. In the 2013-2015 ND-PASOK coalition he held the post of minister of public administration, his sister Dora Bakogianni has held the post of foreign minister and his nephew, Kostas Bakogiannis has been elected as Athens mayor.

He took charge of the New Democrats three years ago. Following the election, his party will have a majority of 158 seats in the 300-member parliament.

New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with the Greek socialists.

Syriza's parliamentary presence will shrink from 144 seats to 86. Tsipras has promised to remain an "active" voice in opposition.

The big celebration that united most parties and the press on Sunday was the exit of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn (GD) party from parliament, as it did not manage to gather enough votes across the nation and reach the 3% threshold required to hold seats in the Vouli. Some prominent GD members are currently being prosecuted while the organization itself has been officially declared as criminal in nature. GD's quick exit from parliament has been dubbed a "Victory of Democracy" by many in the nation.

No other parties managed to get more than a two-digit percentage of votes. The center-left Movement of Change party (former Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement or PASOK) managed to get 8.10% and 22 seats. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) also lost strength and fell down to 5.30 points and 15 seats.

A new party, Hellenic Solution (EL), with curious policies and rhetoric resembling that of GD did manage to get into parliament with 3.70% and 10 seats. Its leader, Kyriakos Velopoulos, had made a name for himself by selling "manuscripts written by Jesus Christ himself" as well as "anti-balding creams" on peripheral television stations.

The last party that also managed to barely win any seats, specifically 9, was the Mera25 (Day 25) party, led by former Syriza Financial Minister Yanis Varoufakis, and was widely accused by the people of almost "blowing up the euro" during his tenure. He was relieved of duty by Tsipras six months after his appointment.

Sunday's election was Greece's third in as many months.

In May, New Democracy beat Syriza by nearly 9.5 points in European parliament elections. A week later, it completed a near-sweep of Greek regions in local elections. After that, Tsipras was forced to call an early general election.

"A painful cycle has closed," Mitsotakis said in a televised address immediately following his electoral victory, adding that Greece would "proudly raise its head again" on his watch.

Syriza first came into power in 2015, during the height of the financial crisis and a time when an exit from the European Union and the eurozone seemed to be more likely than not. Having taken advantage of the situation, and with great popular support, Tsipras swept into power but ultimately failed to implement his highly euroskeptic agenda.