Russia does not want sanctions on Georgia, Putin says

REUTERS
MOSCOW
Published 09.07.2019 16:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 5, 2019 (AP Photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.

The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbors.

"I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties," Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.

