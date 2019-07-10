   
EUROPE
All flights suspended at London's Gatwick airport over air traffic control problem

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONDON
Published 10.07.2019 20:07
Updated 10.07.2019 21:35
AFP File Photo

London's Gatwick Airport has suspended all flights as a result of "an air traffic control systems issue" in the control tower.

In a tweet at 5:47 p.m. (1647 GMT) on Wednesday, the airport said it was working with Air Navigation Solutions, its air traffic control provider, "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible."

The airport did not give any further details in a subsequent statement.

Later on Wednesday Gatwick airport said flights to and from Gatwick were resumed.

Gatwick, located around 30 miles (45 kms) south of central London, is the second-busiest airport in the U.K. and is especially busy during the summer holiday season.

