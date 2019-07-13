   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Ukrainian TV station hit by rocket-propelled grenade in 'terrorist' attack, police say

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MOSCOW
Published 13.07.2019 16:19
A cameraman sets his camera in front of the damaged building of Ukrainian 112 TV Channel in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo)
A cameraman sets his camera in front of the damaged building of Ukrainian 112 TV Channel in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo)

An unidentified assailant has fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a Ukrainian television station in the capital, Kiev, damaging the building.

No one was hurt in the attack Saturday, and Kiev police have initiated a search for suspects. Authorities have classified the attack as an act of terrorism.

The target was the Ukraine 112 television station, a network considered by some to be pro-Russian.

On Thursday, Ukraine's prosecutor general threatened legal action if the network airs a new Oliver Stone documentary that features an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine 112, a 24-hour news network, is owned Taras Kozak, who is running for parliament on the Opposition Bloc party ticket, organized by Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk has ties to Putin and was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe With the turbulent environment further exacerbated by the resignation...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS