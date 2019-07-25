   
Spain may hold new elections after PM loses 2nd confidence vote

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo attend the final day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain July 25, 2019 (Reuters Photo)
Spain's caretaker Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday after talks with the far-left to form a coalition government failed.

Apart from the 123 lawmakers of his Socialist Party, just one other deputy from a regional grouping voted for Sanchez, leaving him far short of the simple majority he needed.

Sánchez had tried to entice the far-left United We Can party into a government coalition, but the two rivals failed to agree on how to divvy up Cabinet posts and other powerful positions.

"I must say, that between parties of the left, the forming of a government should have been guaranteed from the first day," Sánchez said. "The deal has not been possible. I lament the historic opportunity that is slipping away.

Lawmakers now have until Sept. 23 to break the deadlock or Spain's fourth national election in five years will be triggered.

Sánchez could try again during that period given that the three parties on the right can't reach a majority by themselves.

