Russian police arrest over 1,000 protesters in Moscow democracy rally

Russian police cracked down fiercely Saturday on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some people and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for Moscow city council. Police also stormed into a TV station broadcasting the protest.

The protest was the latest in a wave of demonstrations calling for fair local elections in the capital.

Around 3,500 people took to the streets for the unauthorized rally, according to official figures. Several of the arrests were violent and police used batons against protesters, AFP reporters at the scene saw.

In all, "1,074 people have been arrested for a variety of offenses during an unauthorized demonstration in the center of the capital", Moscow police were quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Police eventually dispersed protesters from the area of the mayor's office, but many demonstrators reassembled at a square about a kilometer (half-mile) away, where new arrests began, with police beating some to the ground with wide truncheon swings while other demonstrators tried to push them away.

Before the protest, several opposition members were detained, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov, Lyubov Sobol and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov. All were released later in the day; Zhdanov and Sobol went to the relocated protest and were detained again.

There was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.

Once a local, low-key affair, the September vote for Moscow's city council has shaken up Russia's political scene as the Kremlin struggles with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates from running for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions had already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday's clashes in Moscow.

The city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for grabs in the Sept. 8 vote.