Bee hidden in British holidaymakers' luggage causes panic in Bristol

The discovery of a bee inside the luggage of a British family returning from a vacation in Turkey put the officials in Bristol on alert, as they try to locate the animal and kill it, claiming that it may pose a threat to the local population.

Unpacking after the summer vacation became a nightmare for the British holidaymakers, who discovered that the bee inside their luggage, known by its official name "Osmia Avosetta" is only found in Turkey and Iran and may pose threat to the local species.

They immediately informed the British Beekeepers Association about the incident, which contacted the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

An official from the beekeepers' association noted that the bee species need to be carefully controlled as they may carry viruses that may pose a threat to the local species or create other issues, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

Turkey has been one of the top destinations for Britons for the summer of 2019 as holidaymakers turned their backs to EU destinations due to Brexit uncertainties.

Onlar, yerel türleri yok edecek virüsler taşıyabiliyor ya da gıda kaynağı mücadelesinde benzer türlere rekabet oluşturabiliyor" dedi. Arının yetkililerce yakalanıp öldürülmesi planlanıyor.



Konuyla ilgili açıklama yapan Türkiye Arı Yetiştiricileri Birliği Başkanı Ziya Şahin, "Bütün hastalıklar, bütün parazitler bütün mantarlar canlılarla, değişik yollarla, meyvelerle taşınıyor. İngiltere'deki bu haberde de beni gerçekten çok duygulandırdı o vatandaşlar adına. Çünkü bizim ülkemizde yabancı ülkelerden gelen ana arılar kol geziyor. Herkes damızlık üretiyoruz diye ülkemizin biyolojisini kirletiyor. Yarın bir gün bu ana arılar çökecek. Çok hayvan sever, doğa sever insanlar geliyor. Değişik böcekleri arılar kafesle alıp götürebiliyorlar. Burada bilerek de götürmüşlerdir. Ama orada üreme faaliyeti gösterip, kendi doğasına uygun olmadığı için yaşamını çok aksi yönde etkileyecektir. İngiltere'deki arıcılar birliği sorumluluk anlayışı gösteriyor" dedi.