1 hurt in attack by gunman wearing helmet and uniform in Norway mosque

One person was injured in a shooting inside a mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

"One person is shot. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police said on Twitter.

The suspected shooter at the al-Noor Islamic Centre near the country's capital was described as "a young white man", the police added.

Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the shooter wore a helmet and a uniform.