Just over half of Britons back any final Brexit deal or agreement being put to a referendum, a poll showed yesterday with just over two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union.

A total of 52% of respondents backed a public vote on a deal whilst 29% opposed such a move and 19% said they did not know. The poll was released on the website of Kantar, a U.K.-based research, data and consultancy company. The ruling Conservatives have a sizable lead over the opposition Labour Party according to the survey with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party on 42% and the main opposition on 28%.

The poll was announced just a day after Britain was shook by the news that U.K. diplomats were ordered to reduce contact with their EU counterparts. British officials are set to attend to meetings that they deem to be significant, as Britain currently aims to get Brexit going as fast and effective as possible. Officials are now looking to skip hundreds of official meetings in Brussels as the deadline approaches.

The poll is indicative of the concern and frustration of Britons about the current trajectory that their own government is choosing to take about leaving the E.U. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stubbornness and determination over leaving reflects on his actions and his general stance with the E.U. The U.K.'s recent attitude is believed by many to impair any sort of possible negotiations between the two parties for a deal if Britain actually leaves on Oct. 31. The disconnect between Britain and the E.U. is becoming increasingly alarming with tensions rising further as the deadline approaches.