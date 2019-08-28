German far-right planned 'hunt' of migrants: report

Far-right groups made specific plans to violently chase down migrants and foreign-looking individuals, according to a report investigating the right-wing violence during the August 2018 demonstrations in the eastern city of Chemnitz. According to evaluations made by Saxony Criminal Police Office, officials found chat messages exchanged between known members of Chemnitz's extreme-right scene between Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.

In June, German prosecutors charged members of the right-wing organization Revolution Chemnitz with forming a terrorist group. A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe confirmed that the members had been charged with forming the group in September in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks. According to local media reports, members of the group had planned to orchestrate a civil war-like rebellion in Berlin on Oct. 2, 2018.

As support for the far-right has increased over the last four years, German authorities are increasingly concerned over growing right-wing terrorism in the country. Regarding the growth of far-right extremism, the risk of becoming a victim of a hate crime is 10 times higher for immigrants residing in cities in eastern Germany, according to another study. Lately, a secret report by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) revealed in May that some right-wing extremists are preparing for "a civil war scenario" by training to use firearms and explosives. Those people are believed to be collecting firearms and other supplies in preparation for "a civil war" or "a feared collapse of public order" in the country.