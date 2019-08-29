Italy's Conte accepts mandate to form new government

Italy's just-resigned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday he had accepted a mandate from the head of state to try to put together a new government, adding that he hoped to draw up a list of ministers in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a green light from President Sergio Mattarella to form a coalition, Conte said the new administration would have to work immediately on drawing up a budget and preventing a looming hike of sales taxes.

"In the coming days I will return to the president of the republic ... and submit my proposals for ministers," he said.

Mattarella gave Conte a mandate to explore forming a new government majority backed by lawmakers in the 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party — until this crisis staunch political foes who have long traded insults.

The two parties banded together to thwart far-right League leader Matteo Salvini's bungled attempt to grab power when he unexpectedly withdrew support for the foundering League-5-Star government to seek early elections.

The new alliance appears to forestall elections. But even if Conte cobbles together a government, political analysts warn it is unlikely to last.