   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

1 dead, 6 wounded in knife attack near French city of Lyon

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 31.08.2019 19:06
Updated 31.08.2019 19:17

One person was killed and another six wounded on Saturday in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said.

Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Motivations behind the suspected attack, which was reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, were not clearly established, the source added.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe A charity rescue vessel banned from entering Italian waters warned...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS