1 dead, 6 wounded in knife attack near French city of Lyon

One person was killed and another six wounded on Saturday in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said.

Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Motivations behind the suspected attack, which was reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, were not clearly established, the source added.