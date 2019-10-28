Mosque targeted in France's Bayonne as two people left injured

Two people were injured Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France, police said, adding the suspected gunman has been arrested.

The 84-year-old attacker, a former soldier, shot at people inside the mosque while people were praying, injuring two elderly men who were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to newspaper Sud Ouest.

The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire near the place of worship on Monday afternoon.

Several shots were heard in front of the mosque Thursday afternoon when people were leaving the place of worship and two people, including the imam Rachid Eljay, were injured.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and both are "doing okay," according to reports.

The shooter, who has not been identified so far, was arrested at his home near Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Police found a gun and grenades at the address, local reports added.

The man had connections with the far-right and was a candidate of Marine Le Pen's National Front Party, which later changed its name to National Rally, media reports also said, quoting police sources.

Investigation into the incident continues.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "odious attack" in a tweet and vowed to "do everything" to punish attackers "and protect our Muslim compatriots."

France "will never tolerate hate," he said.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who is in charge of the nation's religions, called for "solidarity and support for the Muslim community."

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen distanced her party from the incident.

"These crimes must be treated with the most total severity," she tweeted.