Johnson's Conservatives win majority in UK snap elections

Britain's Conservative Party has secured a majority by winning 326 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons. While results are still coming in, the decisive outcome to a Brexit-dominated election means Prime Minister Boris Johnson should be able to fulfill his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month.

The victory makes Johnson the most electorally successful Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher and is a disaster for left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who was facing calls for his resignation even as the results rolled in.

The opposition Labour Party looked set for its worst result in decades, winning roughly 200 seats.

Corbyn called the result "very disappointing" for his party and said he would not lead Labour into another election, though he resisted calls to quit immediately.