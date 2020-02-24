UK starts hearing US case for extraditing Assange

A British court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the U.S., almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents.

A ruling against Assange in the case could see the 48-year-old Australian jailed for 175 years if convicted on all 17 U.S. Espionage Act charges and one count of computer hacking he faces.

A hero to admirers who say he has exposed abuses of power, Assange is cast by critics as a dangerous enemy of the state who has undermined Western security.

He says the extradition is politically motivated by those embarrassed by his revelations. The 48-year-old is wanted by the U.S. on 17 criminal counts of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law and could spend decades in prison if convicted.

WikiLeaks angered Washington by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables that laid bare critical U.S. appraisals of world leaders, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family. Assange made international headlines in 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

The case was injected with still more intrigue when the defense claimed President Donald Trump promised to issue a pardon if Assange denied Russia leaked the emails of his 2016 election rival's campaign.