Yunus Emre Institute hosts panel on integrating refugees into academic life

In cooperation with the Turkish Radio and Television Association (TRT), Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Embassy in London, the London Yunus Emre Institute held a panel that hosted many distinguished academics from Turkey and the U.K on June 11.

Executive member of the Council of Higher Education (COHE), professor Zeliha Koçak Tufan; COHE International Relations head, associate professor Bilge Kağan Özdemir; the rector of Boğaziçi University, professor Mehmet Özkan; the rector of Middle East Technical University (METU), Mustafa Verşan Kök; and lecturer at SOAS London University, İdil Osman detailed their "Preservation of Academic Heritage in the Middle East Project," which aims to integrate refugees into the academic world. They also emphasized the significance of preserving the academic heritage of the Middle East. The panel started with a presentation regarding the project, which aims to promote the adaptation of refugee academics. And then, the refugee crises were discussed from the perspective of higher education and the integration of refugee academics to their new environment.

The project hopes to provide a friendly and fruitful working space for academic professionals or young people planning an academic life, who had to leave their countries due to war or humanitarian crises and were forced to take refuge in a different country.