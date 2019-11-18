'Constant Changes, Silent Witnesses' raises the volume on urban transformation at SALT Beyoğlu

Constant Changes, Silent Witnesses is a story of drifting through Istanbul. It observes the transformation the city has undergone, the disappearance of old buildings and green spaces, the displacement and resistance of residents. However, the actual witnesses of these transitions are the trees, some of which are 700 years old; seemingly silent spectators of all that has unfolded. Through my dance, I try to connect the points where these processes connect to one another," says choreographer and dancer Jasmin İhraç.



The Berlin-based artist arrived in Istanbul last year having received two artist-in-residence scholarships from Kunststiftung NRW (Atelier Galata) and the Tarabya Cultural Academy. Her performative film, "Constant Changes, Silent Witnesses" (2019), which she developed during her time in the city, will be presented for the first time at SALT Beyoğlu's Walk-in Cinema on Nov. 20 at 07.00 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with İhraç, based on her observations of Istanbul and her creative process.



Organized in collaboration with Tarabya Cultural Academy and Istanbul's Goethe Institute, the 17-minute-long screening of "Constant Changes, Silent Witnesses" will be shown in Turkish with English subtitles, followed by a Q&A session which is open to all.



İhraç studied Contemporary Dance, Context and Choreography at Berlin's Inter-University Center for Dance (HZT), having completed a degree in sociology at the Free University of Berlin. Her solo and group pieces have been showcased in Berlin, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, and Paris. In 2017-2018, her performance, Sahman-Grenze-Kuş, toured Dusseldorf, Athens, Marseille, Ankara, Berlin, Istanbul and Marrakesh. She has also worked with the likes of filmmakers and artists such as Isabelle Schad ("Collective Jumps"), Alexandra Pirici ("Fluids, Signals, Aggregate") and Taldans ("Dokuman").