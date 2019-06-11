Openings, festivals and more: Expat-interest food news

Coming up this month in the city are a number of food-oriented events organized by members of Istanbul's expat community. Offering a variety of opportunities for foodies to network, while feasting on cuisine from all over the world, check out what's going on amongst the expat community in the food world in Istanbul this month.

Expats rejoice' Le Cuistot Studio has grown into a new location.

The highly anticipated opening of Le Cuistot Studio Restaurant will be taking place this Wednesday, June 12. Opened three years ago by Carlos Le Cuistot, a Belgian chef and fellow expat, Le Cuistot Studio has been consistently serving the expat crowd delicious breakfast, French and Belgian pastries and gourmet meals for in house or take away in Tarabya. Starting this week, with the officially opening scheduled for Wednesday, Carlos has moved to a more spacious and relaxed venue, still in Tarabya and now called Le Cuistot Studio Restaurant.

With space to seat 60 as well as a garden and terrace, Le Cuistot Studio and Restaurant will continue to serve as a patisserie and "traiteur," which offers up ready- made dishes to take home and catering, but now there will also be a fixed full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu as well as weekly rotating specials. Carlos' painstakingly prepared pastries, quiches and tarts, special gourmet dinner nights and catering brought the expat community together on the consensus that Le Cuistot Studio dishes up some of the best food in town and certainly covers all the comfort food classics.

The breakfast menu will have favorites such as French Toast and Eggs Benedict, while the dinner menu will have specialties such as veal blanquette, beef stew and flambé steak and for lunch, salads, sandwiches, lasagna and quiche. Closed on Mondays, Chef Carlos' new location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. five days a week and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This Wednesday, June 12, will be the opening party for Le Cuistot Studip and Restaurant and will be a wonderful opportunity for those in the know as well as those just discovering the culinary gem that Carlos is for the expat community in Istanbul. The opening will take place from 6 p.m. and onwards and is free to attend. Amongst the specialties that will be sampled on the eve will be verrine, shrimp cocktails, salmon tartar, ratatouille, meat skewers and for dessert there will be lemon and chocolate mousses and panacotta cheesecake.

Istanbul&I's introduction to Japanese culture

Istanbul&I is a volunteer youth community with hundreds of members from all over the world that aims to assist the disadvantaged and displaced. They also organize a number of language speaking clubs as well as educational workshops and seminars such as this Saturday's "Introduction to Culture: Japan" event, which will take place at their center in Karaköy.

Volunteer members will be sharing their knowledge on Japanese culture and how the Japanese celebrate summer. Taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be Japanese food, music and fun activities to highlight Japan's culture and traditions.

Summer Pickle Workshop at Nadas

Nadas Istanbul is a creative workshop space in Kadıköy's colorful Yeldeğirmeni neighborhood that was started up in conjunction with members of the expat community, whom also lead a variety of workshops, including painting, yoga and sustainable practices. This Sunday, June 16, they will be offering a "Summer Pickles Workshop" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While many of their courses are held in English, this particular workshop will be in Turkish and will present the practicalities, benefits and processes of pickling vegetables.

Circolo Roma's​ Italian Night

Circolo Roma is Istanbul's longest standing expat organization, serving as a cultural center for the Italian community since its founding back in 1931. Located in the Italian House on Meşrutiyet Street between the Pera Hotel and Museum in Tepebaşı, Circolo Roma not only functions as a home away from home for the Italian community, but they also host a wide array of interesting events and workshops, such as cooking courses, book clubs and training in the arts. On Wednesday, June 19, Circolo Roma will be opening their doors to host "Italian Aperativo" an evening of Italian food, music and socializing that will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., however prior registration for the event is advised.

Indonesia: Food and Cultural Festival

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Istanbul will be hosting an Indonesian Food and Culture Festival at the Mövenpick Hotel in Levent on Saturday, June 22. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will Indonesian cuisine, music, traditional dances and handicrafts. Entrance is free and there will also be prizes up for grabs.