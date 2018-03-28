Gülen scholars open cracks in Western intel narrative on Turkey's failed coup

On a rainy winter day in Gültepe, one of the slums in the late 1990s Istanbul, my pious parents were hosting a special couple for dinner. Tensions were running high in the family as white civilian cars belonging to the police were following my father who was a leader in a sufi group that calls itself Menzil. I was specifically told to behave since our guests were a military family, the husband was a colonel serving in Istanbul. Nothing irregular happened that night but I remember something that seemed odd for a religious family, that the wife was not wearing a headscarf.

"He told me he was praying in the toilet. If he cannot do that, Gülen Hodja issued a fatwa that they could pray with their eye movements. Such a shame. The Prophet's Hearth has become like a foreign army," my father told my mother, visibly upset.

These were days when I was, an 11-year-old, questioning frequently why people on TV and the government didn't like my family. The country was recovering from a "post-modern" coup that pushed the Islamic-rooted Welfare Party from the government, and a witch hunt was ongoing against its supporters in the state and civil society.





My parents and many of their friends from different conservative and religious circles were approving what Fetullah Gülen and his followers were doing, against the ridiculous regulations, pious people were enlisted as officers by hiding their religious beliefs. Cadets were filing applications with pictures showing there was not anyone in the family with a headscarf. They were not openly praying, if necessary they were drinking to blend themselves in.

The 15 of July failed coup attempt in Turkey proved that this silent support by the conservatives and even liberals was a catastrophic mistake. Even though masses in Turkey were aware of this infiltration, it never occurred to them that years later some Gülen followers would fire upon them to save themselves from a major disaster.

How did this happen exactly? This question remains to be unanswered for many living in the West.

In this respect, Dr. Hakan Yavuz, a Utah-based Gülen expert, has recently published a book consisting of multiple articles belonging to 12 leading academics whose works are considered as pioneers in the Gülen studies. "Turkey's July 15th Coup, What Happened and Why" University of Utah Press, is co-edited by another academic, Bayram Balcı. The book itself self-questions its writers due to their past favorable work on Gülen and his followers, but it also open cracks in the Gülenist narrative on the coup attempt and the Western intelligence agencies that claimed in their analyses that the evidence on Gülenist involvement in the coup plot was inconclusive. Gülenists themselves suggested that "some" of Gülen's followers might have participated the violent attempt to topple down the democratically elected government, but only on their own initiative.

However, Yavuz makes it clear in his opening article that the group consolidated its power within the state over the years with a sustained plan that included a strong media, civil society and educational strategy which bore its first fruit in the police force in the early 90s.

Yavuz asks, "The major question is how did the Gülenists manage to infiltrate the army and establish their "colonies" within the most secular institution of the state?" In response, he says, their secretive nature along with their willingness to help each other in promotion to higher positions by eliminating others proved effective.

Especially during the military focused past trials, such as Ergenekon and the Sledgehammer largely believed to be led by the Gülenist prosecutors in 2008 and 2010 with then-ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government support, many secular and non-Gülen-aligned Turkish military officers were simply forced to resign or retire, some were fired and the remaining lost their chance to receive promotions. "Secrecy facilitated the penetration of the Gülenists in almost every state institution. The Gülen Movement morphed from a fraternal order into a secret society by attracting prominent bureaucrats (especially from the police academy, military and judiciary) scholars, politicians and businessmen," Yavuz writes.

There are media reports going back to the 1980s that focused on "the fundamentalist groups infiltrated in the military." Ruşen Çakır, a veteran Turkish journalist, wrote in 1986 to news magazine Nokta that "Fethullahists" have been recruiting cadets in three military high schools, which resulted in an investigation. The report says Gülenist elder brothers told over 100 cadets aged between 14 to 16 that they should pray with their eyes as disguise and wait until possibly the 2000s to reveal their true identity, when they would wield their strength in the military.

The Turkish military has run some investigations to remove Gülen associates from its ranks, but as in this example only 33 of 100 cadets who listened to the Gülenist sermons were removed. Senior military officials were hopeful that remaining could have been won in time. As Yavuz says, these kinds of investigations pushed the Gülen organization to be opaquer throughout the 90s.

In this sense, several articles in the book are trying to analyze different aspects of the Gülenist network, and they are not in agreement on their conclusions.

Academics Hakan Yavuz, Michael Reynolds, Kılıç Buğra Kanat and Mujeeb Khan share the view that Gülen and his followers were the primary culprit of the coup attempt. "Belief that Gülen stands behind the July 15 putsch is by no means a personal obsession of a paranoid President Erdoğan. It is a conviction shared across the political spectrum in Turkey, even by many of Erdoğan's critics," Reynolds, an associate professor of Near Eastern studies at the Princeton University, writes in the book.

Khan, a professor of political science at the University of California at Berkeley, also went to a great extent to criticize the handling of the post-coup investigations and trials. Other authors in the book took either an agnostic stance, not delving into the discussion itself but only taking the face value of accusations against Gülenists, or simply stated that Gülenist involvement was limited.

David Tittensor, a lecturer at Deakin University in Australia, heavily criticized Yavuz for starting the series of academic meetings in the early 2000s which only invited pro-Gülen names into its ranks, and spoiled lecturers with honorariums and benefits, undercutting the academic objectivity and pluralism. Tittensor also disagreed with others in the book and said that systematic purging of students for their religious affiliations in the Turkish military made almost impossible to employ Gülenists in the upper ranks of those involved in the coup. In contrast to this argument, one-third of the commanding generals of the Turkish military have been dismissed or arrested on the suspicion of collaborating with the coupists. They are simply accused of being a member of Gülenist Terror Group, or known as FETO.

By evaluating the testimony of leading Gülenist officers that undermines his thesis, Tittensor raised the possibility that Gülenist confessions might have been taken under torture or pressure.

Sedat Ergin, a veteran Turkish journalist who published a long form article for the European Council on Foreign Relations last year, tried to reason with these arguments, mostly raised by Garreth Jenkins in the academia world. Ergin says not only the captured civilian leaders but also many servicemen and pilots at the Akıncı air base have confessed that they were part of the Gülenist networks. According to media reports, many of them did not change their testimony in the trials.Ergin also says a considerable number of generals not thought to be pro-Gülen names were charged by the prosecutors. "The existence of this second group of soldiers sometimes prompts questions in the West about whether the coup was primarily a Gülenist enterprise." he wrote.

He argued that the reason for their trial was the fact that they had been selected by the Gülenists to fill certain military or bureaucratic positions after the coup, according to the documents prepared by the coupists.

"Prosecutors linked the majority of the generals whose names appear in these lists to the coup, and subsequently arrested them even though they seem to have been unaware of their assignments," he said.

Regardless, the book provides a wide array of opinions and investigations on the Gülen phenomenon showing that scholars are quite dissatisfied with the assessment of the Western intel agencies.