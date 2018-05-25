Turkish Central Bank fixes currency rates in export rediscount credits

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said in a statement Friday that it fixed the exchange rates in export rediscount credits in another step to curb the fall in Turkish lira.

"The repayments of rediscount credits extended before 25.05.18, which will be due by 31.07.18 (inc.), can be made in TL at an exchange rate of 4.20 for $, 4.90 for €, and 5.60 for £, provided that they are paid at maturity," the bank said on its official Twitter account.

The move came as the lira plunged this week to record lows of 4.92 and 5.74 against the dollar and the euro, respectively.

Previously on Thursday, the CBRT announced that it has increased the maximum total amount of forward foreign exchange (NDF) sale positions to $8 billion from $6.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018 in efforts to stabilize currency rates.

It also said the upper limit for the total amount of forward foreign exchange sale position was determined to be $10 billion until the end of 2018.

The central bank raised its top interest rate to 16.5 percent at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday in a bid to break the weekslong fall of the Turkish lira. The Turkish currency had depreciated as much as 23 percent so far this year before the bank's move.

At the beginning of the year, the USD/TRY rate was 3.78 while the average rate was 3.65 last year. On Friday it opened at around 4.8.

Turkey's economy expanded 7.4 percent last year and Erdoğan, who faces presidential and parliamentary elections next month, wants to maintain growth by encouraging spending with cheap borrowing costs through low interest rates.

However, Turkey's upcoming elections on June 24, global uncertainties topped with strong performance of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes increase the risks for foreign investors in Turkish markets.