   
FINANCE
CATEGORIES

Bitcoin shoots past $8,000, hits two-month high

REUTERS
LONDON
Published
A sticker that reads Bitcoin accepted here is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland, August 30, 2016. (Reuters Photo)
A sticker that reads "Bitcoin accepted here" is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland, August 30, 2016. (Reuters Photo)
Related Articles

Bitcoin, the world's best-known cryptocurrency, shot past $8,000 on Tuesday for the first time in two months on signs of growing institutional interest in virtual coins.

Recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange traded fund (ETF) have helped bolster demand recently, as have comments by BlackRock's Chief Executive Larry Fink last week that the world's biggest investment firm was looking at cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin rose to at high as $8,130 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since May 22. The prices of other digital currencies also edged higher but most remain lower than a week ago, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

After peaking at close to $20,000 in December, bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2018 as institutional and retail interest has declined.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Finance Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, accompanied by Central...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS