The Turkish central bank's deputy governor and Monetary Policy Committee member Erkan Kilimci resigned from his post.

The Development Bank of Turkey released a document on Thursday showing Kilimci had joined its board.

The Central bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) was not immediately available for comment on Thursday, a public holiday in Turkey.

Kilimci joined the CBRT in 2013. Three years later he was appointed the deputy governor of the bank.