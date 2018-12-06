Dow plunges 1.6 percent after Huawei exec arrest sparks fears of US-China tension

Canada arrests Huawei CFO for violating US sanctions on Iran, battering Asian, tech stocks

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday following the arrest of a senior official at Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei, which could hinder progress in China-U.S. trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 390 points, or 1.6 percent, to 24,640.

The S&P 500 lost 36 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,664. The Nasdaq gave up 99 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,062.

European financial markets also took a hit Thursday.

The DAX index of blue-chip German shares shed 3.0 percent in afternoon trading Thursday before recovering slightly.

Around 3:35 p.m. (1435 GMT) the closely-watched index had fallen 335.9 points to 10,864 -- its lowest level in two years -- before edging back slightly.

France's CAC 40 also dropped over 2.3 percent to 4,817.01 to the lowest level since February 2017.

The U.S.-China trade worries have also affected Asian markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.5 percent to 26,156.38 and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.9 percent to 21,501.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent to 5,657.70, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.6 percent to 2,068.69. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.7 percent to 2,605.18. Shares also fell in Taiwan and all other regional markets.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada on Wednesday and faces possible extradition to the U.S., according to Canadian authorities. The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said she is accused of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.

The price of oil also fell sharply early Thursday as OPEC leaders gathered to discuss possible cuts in production.