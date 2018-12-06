France, Germany's benchmark stock market indexes drop over 2.3 pct amid US-China worries

European financial markets took a fresh hit Thursday following the arrest of a senior official at Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei whichcould hinder progress in China-U.S. trade talks.

The DAX in Germany fell more than 2.3 percent to 10,903.82, plunging below the 11,000 mark for the first time in two years.

Meanwhile France's CAC 40 also dropped over 2.3 percent to 4,817.01 to the lowest level since February 2017.

The U.S.-China trade worries have also affected Asian markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.5 percent to 26,156.38 and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.9 percent to 21,501.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent to 5,657.70, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.6 percent to 2,068.69. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.7 percent to 2,605.18. Shares also fell in Taiwan and all other regional markets.

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada on Wednesday and faces possible extradition to the U.S., according to Canadian authorities. The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said she is accused of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran.