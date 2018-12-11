Turkey's current account balance posts higher than expected surplus of $2.77B in October

Turkey's current account balance reported a higher than expected surplus of $2.77 billion dollars in October, improving from last year's deficit of $3.83 billion, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT)'s balance of payments report.

The 12-month current account deficit fell to $39.4 billion from $46.58 billion in September.

October's surplus exceeded the expectation's of economists, who had forecast a surplus of $2.46 billion.

Turkey's current account balance has posted in a surplus in August, September and October, the first time in three years.

In September, the current account balance surplus was $1.83 billion dollars.

In 2017, Turkey's annual current account deficit was some $47.5 billion – around 5.6 percent of the country's GDP. Over the last two decades, the country's highest annual current account deficit was seen in 2011 with $74.4 billion.

The country's New Economic Program (NEP), announced in September, is targeting a current-account-deficit-to-GDP ratio of 4.7 percent this year, 3.3 percent next year, 2.7 percent in 2020 and 2.6 percent in 2021.