Turkey's Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday decided to keep its benchmark one-week repo rate unchanged at 24 percent.

"Recently released data shows that the rebalancing trend in the economy has become more noticeable," the bank said in a statement following its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Price increases have shown a generalized pattern across sub-sectors, reflecting the movements in exchange rates, it added.

The committee meeting Thursday was the last of eight meetings scheduled for 2018.

Over the last couple of months, Turkey has seen high volatility in its currency and running inflation, and since July the country has started to take measures against these problems, laying out a comprehensive new economic program to fight problems and bring about a transformation in the country's economy.

In order to curb inflation and depreciation in its currency, the CBRT raised its benchmark rate by 625 basis points from 17.75 percent to 24 percent on Sept. 13, boosting the lira.