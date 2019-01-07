   
World Bank confirms president to resign in February

DAILY SABAH WITH AFP
ISTANBUL
Published
File photo of World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (AA Photo)

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.

"It has been a great honor to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime," Kim said in a statement.

His term was due to end in 2022.

The World Bank said current CEO Kristalina Georgieva will assume the role of interim president effective Feb. 1.

Kim, who took over leadership of the global lender in 2012, is to join an as-yet-unnamed firm focusing on investments in developing countries.

