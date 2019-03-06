Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its benchmark one-week repo interest rate constant at 24 percent, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced Wednesday.

The MPC kept the interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.

As in previous statements, the regulator said it would "maintain the tight monetary policy stance until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement."

"The Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective," it added.

Turkey's inflation had hit a 15-year high rate of 25.2 percent in October, but dipped under 20 percent in February, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data released Monday.

Following the decision — expected by the overwhelming majority of analysts — the Turkish lira eased 0.3 percent against the U.S. dollar.

In order to curb inflation and depreciation in currency, the CBRT raised its benchmark rate by 625 basis points from 17.75 percent to 24 percent on Sept. 13, boosting the lira.