Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates by 425 basis points

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday announced its decision to cut benchmark policy rate by 425 basis points from 24% to 19.75%.

"Recently released data indicate a moderate recovery in the economic activity. Goods and services exports continue to display an upward trend despite the weakening in the global economic outlook, indicating improved competitiveness. In particular, strong tourism revenues support the economic activity through direct and indirect channels," the regulator said in a statement.

"Looking forward, net exports are expected to contribute to the economic growth and the gradual recovery is likely to continue with the help of the disinflation trend and the partial improvement in financial conditions. The composition of growth is having a positive impact on the external balance. Current account balance is expected to maintain its improving trend," the CBRT added.

Economists expected a median cut of 250 basis points, or 2.5 percentage points, according to a Reuters poll last week that showed a wide range of views.

The policy stimulus could help lift Turkey's economy from recession, reduce Turkey's 13% unemployment rate and relieve borrowers facing some of the highest real interest rates in the world's emerging markets.