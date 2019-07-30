Turkey on the course to interest rate cut, banks to lower loan rates soon, Albayrak says

Turkey has entered a course to decrease interest rates and public and private banks will soon lower rates for loans, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Tuesday, adding that the worst is over for the economy.

The minister's comments during a press conference in Ankara came after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) significantly cut its benchmark policy rate, the one-week repo rate, by 425 basis points from 24% to 19.75% on Thursday. Although the bold rate cut, the biggest since 2002 and the first in 4.5 years, was significantly above market expectations, markets responded positively and the Turkish lira stood firm against foreign currencies.

Albayrak said that the year-end inflation rate for 2019 will be lower than the 15.9% goal determined in the New Economic Program announced in September 2018.

The minister said the Turkish economy has "left the worst behind" and entered an upward trajectory, as economic indicators are expected to be much more positive in the second half of 2019 with Turkey's current account projected to post an annual surplus.

He said the Turkish economy was forecasted to further stabilize with inflation continually decreasing in 2020, while 2021 and beyond would be a time of economic independence for Turkey.

Touching on Turkey's oil and gas exploration activities, he said: "Turkey is taking crucial steps in the eastern Mediterranean."

Turkey is a country with the highest energy consumption in its region, he added.

He also said the government is focused on tax reform and is trying to put together a package for this fall.

"We're researching a competitive taxation system against global examples and developing countries," he added.

About the possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems, Albayrak said he expected any possible sanctions to have a minimal effect, as bilateral ties between the two countries seemed to improve following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks saying Ankara was treated unfairly.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

The U.S. said it would impose sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which aims to prevent countries from purchasing military equipment from Russia, but President Trump was reportedly reluctant to impose any sanctions on Ankara as he has a close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and considers the treatment Ankara received as unfair.