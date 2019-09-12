Turkey's Central Bank lowers benchmark interest rate to 16.5%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday lowered its benchmark interest rate — the one week repo rate — by 325 basis points to 16.50% from 19.75%.

Following the rate cut, which was slightly above market expectations ranging between 250 to 300 basis points, Turkish lira gained 1.20% against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank in July slashed its policy rate to 19.75% from 24% in its first policy change since September 2018. Last year, a currency crisis chopped 30% from the value of the lira and sent inflation soaring to a 15-year high above 25%.

A drop this year in inflation cleared the way for easing, and such expectations only grew after Murat Uysal was appointed central bank governor and said there was room to maneuver on policy given the improving trend in prices.

Inflation eased slightly more than expected to 15.01% in August, data showed last week, resuming a downward trend.