Striker Gomez returns to ‘home' club VfB Stuttgart

Germany forward Mario Gomez left VfL Wolfsburg on Friday and returned to his former club VfB Stuttgart, signing a contract until 2020 and eyeing next year's World Cup. The 32-year-old striker, who started his career at Stuttgart as a 16-year-old in 2001 and won the 2007 Bundesliga title with them, moved to Bayern Munich in 2009 for what was then a Bundesliga record fee of 35 million euros ($41.48 million). He subsequently also played for Italy's Fiorentina and Beşiktaş. But his 2016 return to the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg was not as successful as he had expected with the forward netting 19 goals in 52 matches in all competitions and the Wolves once more struggling in the lower half of the league table this season. Promoted Stuttgart are two points behind Wolfsburg in 14th place with the Bundesliga resuming on Jan. 12 after a three-week winter break.