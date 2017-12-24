Konyaspor fans show solidarity between Turkey, Palestine with spectacular Jerusalem tifo

UN Jerusalem vote confirms world is bigger than US, Erdoğan says

Konyaspor fans show solidarity between Turkey, Palestine with spectacular Jerusalem tifohttps://t.co/8T7eG87JPh pic.twitter.com/zezuvTPhnV — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 24, 2017

Turkish club Konyaspor's fans expressed solidarity with the Palestinians with a breathtaking pre-match tifo Saturday night.

Ahead of a Turkish Super League tie against Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe, the home side's fans displayed a three-dimensional choreography featuring Al-Aqsa and Dome of the Rock mosques in Jerusalem and the famous Handala figure holding Turkish and Palestinian flags in each hand.

The tifo also featured an image of Salahaddin al-Ayyubi and a banner, saying: "Jerusalem awaits new Salahaddins."

Salahaddin al-Ayyubi, also known as Saladin, was a renowned Muslim conqueror who recaptured Jerusalem from crusaders in 1187.

The fans' choreography comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The move sparked widespread protests in the Palestinian territories and the Muslim world, including Turkey.

The international community also rejected Trump's decision as 128 of 193 U.N. members voted in favor of a resolution condemning the U.S. over Jerusalem.

Mohamed al-Taweel, a 14-year-old Palestinian boy with Down syndrome who was detained by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank during protest against Trump's move, also attended the Konyaspor-Fenerbahçe game, which ended as a 1-1 draw.