Fatih Terim grabs first win as Galatasaray manager

Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1 to end the first half of Turkey's Super Lig on a positive note.

Lions, under Fatih Terim management, started the match poorly as Goztepe's striker Adis Jahovic scored the only goal on a penalty kick in the 8th minute.

However, the Istanbul club recuperated quickly and found the equalizing goal in the 19th minute, when Bafetimbi Gomis saw Garry Rodrigues on a quick give-and-go. Rodrigues used his pace to defeat Goztepe goalkeeper and leveled the match 1-1.

In the second half, Galatasaray dominated possession and took the lead in the 53rd minute, this time from a Yasin Oztekin header.

Lions' Brazilian defender Maicon impressed the fans with a top class free kick in the 70th minute and gave his team a commanding 3-1 lead.

The match was Terim's first as Galatasaray manager after he was recently appointed to the club for the fourth time.

Galatasaray improved to 35 points in the season and finished the first 17 weeks at second spot.