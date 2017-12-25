Mutko steps down as Russian football chief amid doping scandal

Russia's deputy prime minister, Vitaly Mutko, is stepping down from his post as head of the country's football federation as a temporary measure amid pressure over allegations of systematic doping.

Mutko, 59, is handing over the leadership of the Russian Football Union (RFS) for six months, but remains chief organizer of the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia, Russian news agencies reported on Monday quoting federation sources.

Mutko "announced a suspension from his post" during an RFS executive board meeting, TASS reported quoting a source at the meeting.

RFS director general Alexander Alayev has been appointed acting president, it said.

"Mutko has temporarily stepped down from the post of the RFU president and Alayev was appointed the acting president," the source said, according to TASS.

Mutko has reportedly been under pressure from football governing body FIFA to resign over doping allegations.

Allegations of widespread abuse of performance-enhancing drugs among Russia's top athletes have tarnished its successes at the 2014 Winter Olympics, which Russia hosted.

In response to the doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee earlier this month banned Mutko from any participation in all future Olympic Games.

Mutko had said earlier this month that he was ready to resign if called upon by the country's leadership.

He has been a long-time sport policy associate of President Vladimir Putin, and like the Kremlin chief, he began his career in St Petersburg. He led the football union from 2005 to 2009, and was again elected to the top in 2015.

At a news conference ahead of the December 1 World Cup draw in Moscow, Mutko fiercely defended Russian athletes against allegations of doping and complained about double standards.

Sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Mutko said: "I am ready to go to any court, any disciplinary body, and say that in Russia there has never been and never will be any programme to cover up doping."

Mutko also vouched for Russian footballers who have also been the target of doping accusations, saying: "There is no manipulation of our national team in football - will never be, has never been."

Infantino meanwhile insisted football did not have a doping problem and all tests at previous international and club competition had been negative.

He was full of praise for the Russian World Cup organizers and said the 2018 tournament would change perceptions of Russia around the world.