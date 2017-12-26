Everton offers record transfer fee for Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun

English Premier League side Everton has reportedly made a 20-million-euro offer to sign Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun, according to Turkish sports broadcaster, NTV Spor. The report also claimed that Tosun was positive about a move to Goodison Park. The Toffees were expected to land a new striker over the summer following Romelu Lukaku's move to Manchester United, but they ended the transfer window without landing a major replacement.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has filled in admirably so far this season, but new manager Sam Allardyce is expected to pursue a new striker during the January transfer window. One name that is being mentioned is Beşiktaş hitman Cenk Tosun. Reports have emerged that Everton has submitted an approach of around 20 million euros for Tosun, with the Toffees awaiting a response from the Turkish giants. According to sports media, Tosun is interested in the move to England. If all goes to plan and they can strike an agreement over a fee with Beşiktaş, he will join the Toffees in January. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş Chairman Fikret Orman talked about the possibilities of bringing in Arda Turan and Cenk Tosun's move.

"Arda Turan is a footballer that I am fond of but we have a lot of footballers who play in the same position. I want Arda to wear our jersey but there is no such a possibility now," Orman said. "As for Cenk Tosun, he is a very important footballer for us. He is very happy to be in Beşiktaş and his move to another team is not our agenda now."

"So that's why there is no need to set a price for him. And I want Demba Ba to return to our club but we don't know his injury situation," he added.

The 26-year-old Tosun has been a goal-scoring sensation for Beşiktaş since his 2014-move from Gaziantepspor, netting 50 goals in three seasons before the start of the current campaign. The Turkish international, who has notched eight goals in 24 games for his country, has struck home 13 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season, becoming one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

Tosun enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Vodafone Stadium last season, racking up 27 goals in all competitions, including 20 goals and 5 assists in 29 league starts. He has also notched eight goals in 24 appearances for Turkey. The versatile Eintracht Frankfurt youth product can play either as the focal point of his side's attack or on either wing. He has been linked with moves to a number of Premier League sides over the recent months. Newcastle United, Everton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all reportedly informed Beşiktaş of their interest. Reports earlier in the week claimed that Crystal Palace had lodged a 14-million-euro offer for Tosun, though such claims were thrown into doubt following comments from the Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.