Turkish Super League fans brace for tense title race

With 36 points out of a possible 51, Medipol Başakşehir finished top of the table as Super League's first half of the 2017-2018 season came to an end.

The Istanbul team picked up their 11th win of the season, outplaying city rival Kasımpaşa 2-1 at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium Sunday.

Edin Visca and Marcio Mossoro were on the scoresheet for Başakşehir, while Veysel Sarı scored for Kasımpaşa.

With the win, Başakşehir went top with 36 points. But that position is not secure with Istanbul giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş all three on its tail.

The Lions had a good start under their new coach Fatih Terim. The club grabbed a 3-1 win against one of the in-form teams Göztepe to take the second spot with 35 points.

In the match, Galatasaray stuttered as Göztepe striker Adis Jahovic scored his side's opening goal from a penalty kick in the 8th minute.

The Istanbul club recovered quickly and found the equalizing goal in the 19th minute when Bafetimbi Gomis saw Garry Rodrigues on a quick give-and-go. Rodrigues used his pace to defeat Göztepe goalkeeper and leveled the match 1-1.

In the second half, Galatasaray dominated possession and took the lead in the 53rd minute, this time from a Yasin Öztekin header. The Lions' Brazilian defender Maicon impressed the fans with a top class free kick in the 70th minute and gave his team a commanding 3-1 lead.

The second half of the season is poised for a dramatic finish as at least five other teams may lay a claim to the title.

In the third spot, Fenerbahçe has 33 points and hot on the heels of rivals Başakşehir and Galatasaray.

Even though the Yellow Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw by Konyaspor Saturday, they continue to be one of the most likely candidates for the title.

As for current champions Beşiktaş, the club hit a roadblock after it was beaten 2-1 by Sivasspor Saturday.

Beşiktaş, alongside Kayserispor and Göztepe all, has 30 points and are only separated by goal difference.

Meanwhile, another Turkish powerhouse, Trabzonspor is placed seventh with 29 points. But whether the Black Sea team, celebrating its 50th year in the Super League, will be able to put up a title challenge still remains to be seen.

Trabzonspor spent the first two months of the league near the drop zone. But under new coach Rıza Çalımbay it bounced back and has won six out of the last nine games.

As far as points difference go, the Turkish Super League is easily the most competitive in Europe at the moment with just seven points separating the top seven teams.