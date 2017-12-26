US jury acquits former FIFA official in first trial of corruption scandal

Ex-judge first to be sentenced in US in FIFA corruption scandal

The former head of football in Peru was acquitted Tuesday in New York in the first trial to result from the FIFA corruption scandal.

The federal court jury in Brooklyn returned a not guilty verdict for Manuel Burga, 60, on a racketeering conspiracy charge. Jurors concluded prosecutors could not prove Burga had accepted more than 4 million dollars in bribes.

The same jury on Friday found two other defendants - former top South American football figures Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, 59, and Jose Maria Marin, 85 - guilty on multiple counts.

Napout was found guilty of accepting 10.5 million dollars in bribes since 2010, news reports said. Marin, the former top soccer official of Brazil, was convicted of accepting 6.55 million dollars.

Both accepted the bribes in the awarding of television rights as part of what prosecutors have said was a vast network of bribes and kickbacks.

But the jury needed more time to reach a unanimous decision on Burga, who headed Peru's Football Association.

All three men were arrested in 2015 in the wake of the scandal involving the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the organization that oversees professional football worldwide.

More than 40 people and companies have been charged in the investigation, which began with dramatic arrests at a hotel in Zurich near FIFA's headquarters.