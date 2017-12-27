Stats that defined first half of Turkish Super League season

Though 2017 is coming to an end with Medipol Başakşehir on top of the Super League table, the title race is far from over. But, one Başakşehir has already secured a record that will be hard to beat. The Istanbul team is yet to pick up a single red card this season, making them sure winners of the fair play award. Beşiktaş, on the other hand, was the most aggressive, picking up five red cards.

Istanbul giant Galatasaray was the top scoring team in the first half of the 2017-2018 season. The Lions hit the rivals' nets a total 37 times. They also scored the most goals at home.

The team with the highest number of away goals is Aytemiz Alanyaspor. The team, currently 13th, has scored 17 away goals so far.

In comparison, Osmanlıspor has conceded more goals than any other teams. The team from capital Ankara has conceded 34 goals, two goals on average in each game. Kasımpaşa conceded the most number of goals in front of home fans, 17.

Struggling in the relegation zone, Gençlerbirliği has had a poorest away form, conceding 25 goals on the road.

Currently, three players are racing to become the top scorer this season. Trabzonspor's Burak Yılmaz, Galatasaray's Bafetimbi Gomis, and Göztepe's Jahovic are all tied with 14 goals each. Burak Yılmaz scored 14 goals in 14 matches while Gomis did so in 17 matches and Jahovic in 16.

Table toppers Başakşehir's Edin Visca is the king of assists. The Bosnian made seven assists in 16 matches. He is followed by Fenerbahçe's Mathieu Valbuena and Galatasaray's Younes Belhanda with six assists each.

On the defensive side, Beşiktaş leads the pack as it conceded only 16 goals in 17 matches.

Among defenders who also contributed to their team's scoresheet was Galatasaray's Maicon and Bursaspor's Aziz Behich led with five goals each. Meanwhile, Başakşehir's Epureanu and Atiker Konyaspor's Skubic have four goals each to their names.

The longest winning streak in the first half of the season belongs to Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. Both teams have won five consecutive matches to push them forward after early setbacks.

The Yellow Canaries also have the longest unbeaten run in the league, 10 matches, winning six and drawing four.

Bursaspor has seen the least number of cards. It picked up only 29 yellow and one red card.

Karabükspor was the most punished team with 53 yellow cards and two red cards in 17 weeks. Karabükspor's Barış Başdaş picked up eight yellow cards, more than anyone else.

Referee Fırat Aydınus was clearly the strictest official on the pitch as he showed 59 yellow and two red cards in 12 matches. But he has not awarded a single penalty.

Ali Palabıyık awarded the most penalties, eight in 12 matches.