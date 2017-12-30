Tosun can be the remedy of Everton's offensive

The most serious mistake all reformist coaches make is that they overestimate the potential of their team. They expect a game that is beyond the capacities of their players and in doing so they cause an early mental-breakdown.

The tragedy of Ronald Koeman was the same. He expected too much from a mediocre Everton side and eventually tore his team apart. Nevertheless, Sam Allardyce has a much simpler strategy, going after humble goals, with no intention to play a dominant or aggressive game. At this point, Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun will become a great weapon in Everton counter-attacking arsenal.

First, despite a consensus in Turkish and international media, Tosun is not a typical center-forward. He developed his game to a stage where he has become versatile enough to play in almost all sides of the attacking third. For the Toffees, I think he will be doing what he used to do in his early days in Gaziantep. He carried the Anatolian side upwards in the table with his strength and pace, with a deadly version of counter-attacking football.

Only after he was bought by Beşiktaş and became the super-sub to score when the side needed goals, he was regularly used for his center-forward skills, which are definitely sufficient but not as astonishing as his skills in counter-attacking.

Tosun is most effective when he is given enough time and space, rather than thrown into a penalty box full of chaos. Of course, there will be times that Everton will be pressing and the premature offensive organizations of Sam Allardyce will result in chaotic attacks, but you should not expect a quasi-Lukaku domination from the young Turkish striker.

However, he can give you the pace, strength and finishing skills to unleash terror in the opponent's defense to nail them right in front of their penalty box, which would give Allardyce a great opportunity to utilize the space between his opponent's defense and midfield.

Furthermore, he would lift the pressure off Rooney and may even increase his efficiency as an offensive leader. I call Rooney an offensive leader rather than a playmaker because most of the time he gets the final touches and decides how an attack will end, rather than creating the game from the beginning. While opponents will be busy keeping an eye on the dynamic Cenk Tosun, the old but experienced Rooney may get the opportunity to revive his career.

However, given the admirable learning capability and work ethics of Cenk Tosun, Allardyce is destined to be a short-term project for him. Tosun would be a great striker in a quasi-Guardiola game where time and space are created via perfectly balanced organizations, and it would be an injustice to regard him as a merely counter-attacking striker. I am certain that in England he will add more to his and Everton's game. The future looks bright for Tosun.