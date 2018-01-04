Everton and Beşiktaş agree on $36M deal for transfer of Cenk Tosun

English Premier League side Everton and Beşiktaş have reached a deal for Turkish international striker Cenk Tosun for £27 million ($36 million) after days of intense talks, media reports said Thursday.

The Turkish forward will travel to Liverpool today to begin his medical checks ahead of the planned signing, Sky Sports said.

The deal was initially delayed after Beşiktaş said it wanted to hold out for a better deal than the £25m Everton offered.

Everton has been on the hunt for a good forward after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku who was transferred to Manchester United for £90 million.

The Germany-born Tosun, 26, impressed as Beşiktaş topped its Champions League group,securing a place in the last 16.

In Turkey, he is known as Tosun Pasha, in reference to a popular Turkish 1970s comedy show.

He is seen as the best Turkish striker since the days of Hakan Şükür, who helped his country to third place in the 2002 World Cup but then fell into disgrace over his links with U.S. based preacher Fethullah Gülen, blamed for the 2016 failed coup.