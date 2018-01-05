Cenk Tosun officially completes $36 million move to Everton

English Premier League's Everton completed Friday signing of the 27 million pounds ($36 million) deal for Turkish international striker Cenk Tosun after days of intense talks.

"I'm really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I'm really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I'm looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am," Tosun told press representatives.

"I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton. The Premier League is a strong league, I know that, so my own physical strength will help me. Also I can use both feet the same and I believe I am a good striker in the box," he added.

Everton coach Sam Allardyce praised Tosund for his "strong" mentality and "good pedigree."

"We looked at the qualities of the player, his talent and goalscoring, and his resilience, too. I do not think you can look any more than we have done and, for the price, he is the best in Europe at the moment," Allardyce said.

After signing the record deal, the English club also shared a short video of Everton's newcomer, captioning it with "It's done" and the Turkish national flag.

The 26-year-old striker traveled to Liverpool on Thursday and passed the necessary medical checks.

Everton has been on the hunt for a good forward after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku who was transferred to Manchester United for 90 million pounds.

The move makes Tosun Turkish Super League's most expensive export to date. The previous record was held by wunderkind Cengiz Ünder, who moved to AS Roma for 15 million euros last year.

Germany-born Tosun showed an impressive performance as Beşiktaş topped its Champions League group, securing a place in the last 16, where it will meet Bayern Munich.

In Turkey, he is known as Tosun Pasha, in reference to a popular Turkish 1970s comedy show.

He is widely regarded as the best Turkish striker since the days of Hakan Şükür, who helped his country to third place in the 2002 World Cup but then fell into disgrace over his links with U.S. based preacher Fethullah Gülen, blamed for the 2016 failed coup.