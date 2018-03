The Turkish National Football Team will take to the pitch today against Montenegro for a friendly match.

The match at Podgorica Stadium will kick off at 7:10 p.m. local time.

Turkey had defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 at Antalya Stadium on March 23 in a friendly game.

Elsewhere, Brazil faces Germany for the first time since being humiliated 7-1 by them in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.