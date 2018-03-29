European clubs push back at FIFA expansion plans

Europe's soccer clubs are pushing back at the grand expansion plans of the sport's governing bodies, calling for fewer matches, mandatory rest periods and alignment of confederation tournaments. Presenting a streamlined agenda aimed at protecting players at its general assembly Tuesday, the European Club Association (ECA) wouldn't even discuss FIFA's proposal for an expanded Club World Cup in June 2021.

"It is not about adding competition in this moment," ECA president Andrea Agnelli said. "To us the priorities are addressing the calendar post-2024." Agnelli said the players, which he described as "the main actors," must be respected.

"It's ensuring that throughout the calendar players have the time to rest and/or train," said Agnelli, who is also the president of six-time defending Italian champion Juventus.

"They're playing week in, week out, two or three games a week, be it at club level or a national team level," Agnelli added. "So when we think about the calendar going forward we must also take into consideration weeks when players can actually rest and/or train. So reducing the overall number of games."

The Club World Cup is currently an annual competition held each December featuring seven teams. FIFA president Gianni Infantino would like to expand the competition to include 24 clubs and move it to June as a quadrennial event similar to the World Cup. But June is when players' and coaches' contracts expire and generally a transitional period for clubs.