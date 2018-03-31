Galatasaray hosts Trabzonspor this weekend

Turkish Super League's game week 27 will feature a showdown between leader Galatasaray and the Black Sea's Trabzonspor in Istanbul Sunday. Trabzonspor will need a win if it wants to keep hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season alive. Galatasaray is currently leading the pack with 54 points, while Trabzonspor is placed fifth with 42.

The Lions, however, will be without the service of its regular central midfielder Fernando, who is serving a one-match suspension. Selçuk İnan may also miss this match due to a minor calf injury. On the other hand, visitor Trabzonspor's Nigerian defensive midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is also suspended for the match while forward Burak Yılmaz, who has 20 league goals this season, will hope to shine against his former club. But Galatasaray has an offensive threat of its own in French striker Bafetimbi Gomis. The 32-year-old forward is the league's current top scorer with 25 goals in 25 appearances. The showdown at Türk Telekom Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. local time.

In the other match on Sunday, second-placed Medipol Başakşehir will play away against Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor. Medipol Basakşehir is only a point behind its crosstown rival Galatasaray. Medipol Başakşehir previously defeated Beşiktaş 1-0 in-game week 26 to remain on Galatasaray's heels. The match at Spor Toto Akhisar Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. local time. Başakşehir star Arda Turan is expected to take the field today after recovering from a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, title-defender Beşiktaş will meet Aytemiz Alanyaspor Saturday on its home turf at Vodafone Park. Several Beşiktaş regulars, Chilean defensive midfielder Gary Medel, Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma and Brazilian left back Adriano Correia are all suspended for the match. Beşiktaş is third in the standings with 50 points. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. local time.