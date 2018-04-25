Four teams neck and neck with four weeks to go in Super League

Spor Toto Super League continues to be the scene of some unprecedented title drama with all top four teams fully in contention even at the end of game week 30. Since its foundation in 1959, the Turkish league has never seen a title race this close. Game week 30 came to a close Monday as fourth-placed Fenerbahçe made clear its intent that it would chase Galatasaray, Medipol Başakşehir and Beşiktaş. The Yellow Canaries thrashed relegation-threatened Antalyaspor 4-1 at Kadıköy Ülker Stadium.

With the win, Fenerbahçe took its point tally to 60, just three points adrift of league leader Galatasaray. Second-placed Beşiktaş and third-placed Medipol Başakşehir have 62 points each. On Friday, Medipol Başakşehir beat Kayserispor 3-1 in the opening match of the week. Galatasaray managed to secure three points with a tough 3-2 win on the road against lowly Aytemiz Alanyaspor Saturday. Beşiktaş, on the other hand, beat Evkur Malatyaspor 3-1 at Vodafone Arena on Sunday. The league next week will brace for a potential title decider as Galatasaray hosts Beşiktaş Sunday. Other title aspirants, Fenerbahçe and Başakşehir, will also keep a close tab on the match.

In other developments, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) will announce its decision regarding last week's abandoned derby between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş. The Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinal second leg at Fenerbahçe's home ground had to be abandoned after the visiting manager was injured by objects flung from the stands. Reports suggested that the TFF may decide on a replay or award Besiktas a 3-0 win over Fenerbahce by forfeit. The first leg at Beşiktaş' home Vodafone Park had ended 2-2.