Beşiktaş goes to Galatasaray with title nerves frayed

Tensions will be running high as Beşiktaş travels to Galatasaray Sunday in a game which could prove decisive in the battle for Super League title.

Fatih Terim's side is being pushed all the way for the title by Beşiktaş with its lead cut to just one point. The leader Galatasaray has 63 points from 30 games while Beşiktaş has 62, with four games to play this season.

Galatasaray will face Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor and Göztepe after the match against Beşiktaş before the end of the season. Beşiktaş, on the other hand, will play Kayserispor, Osmanlıspor and Demir Grup Sivasspor respectively.

The Lions will be yearning for a derby win to end a drought against city rivals in recent years. Galatasaray could not win the last 11 derbies against Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe. The Lions were beaten six times and drew in five matches. The last time it won against a crosstown rival came against Beşiktaş in the 2014-2015 season with a 2-0 victory.

All eyes will be on Galatasaray's Bafetimbi Gomis and Beşiktaş's Anderson Talisca, the two sides' top scorers. Gomis has so far scored 27 of Galatasaray's 68 goals in the Super League. In-form Talisca, on the other hand, has scored 13, of which 10 came in the second half of the season.

While Galatasaray is seeking a record-setting 21st title, Beşiktaş is after its third consecutive title.

The other title contenders, Fenerbahçe and Medipol Başakşehir, will also be eyeing the derby between Galatasaray and Beşiktaş closely.

Third-placed Medipol Başakşehir is tied with Beşiktaş with 62 points, while fourth-placed Fenerbahçe has 60.

Fenerbahçe will travel to Kasımpaşa Saturday in a very critical match and will then pray its city rivals drop points.

On Sunday, Medipol Başakşehir will be hosted by Osmanlıspor, who is facing relegation danger.

As far as points difference go, the Turkish Super League is easily the most competitive in Europe at the moment, with just three points separating the top four teams. With just four matches to go, the title is there for anyone's taking.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş administration decided Thursday that it would not take the field against Fenerbahçe on May 3, contesting the Turkish Football Federation's decision to continue with the Turkish Cup semifinal match.

On April 19, the Istanbul derby was called off due to violence after Beşiktaş Manager Şenol Güneş got injured by objects flung from the stands of Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium.

The Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinal second leg was postponed at the 57th minute and Turkish Football Federation decided Wednesday the match will continue where it left off on May 3, but with no fans in attendance.

In a written statement released via Beşiktaş football club's official Twitter account on Thursday evening, the club said it had decided to not take the field.

"We have always been on the pitch for 115 years, winning, losing or drawing on the pitch. For not accepting to lose with decisions, we will not be on the pitch on May 3, Thursday," the statement said. The first leg at Beşiktaş's home ground, Vodafone Park, had ended 2-2.

Akhisarspor were the first to reach the cup

final after eliminating Galatasaray.